Maldaha (West Bengal) [India], March 9 (ANI): Travelling aboard a Vande Bharat train, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Friday evening praised the service as a 'game changer' while lauding the Indian Railways and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its introduction.

Tripura CM Saha was traveling to Howrah in one of the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains, which he boarded from Maldaha.

He also shared a small video clip of himself reading a book while traveling on the train.

"In the #AmritKaal, #VandeBharat trains are going to be the game changer. Today after my 2 days' visit to South & North Maldaha Lok Sabha Constituencies, I am taking the journey in New train of New India from Maldaha to Howrah via #VandeBharatExpress," Saha wrote in a post on 'X.'

"I heartily thank Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji who guaranteed smooth & fast railway services and fulfilled it via Vande Bharat trains," he added.

Vande Bharat Express is India's first semi-high-speed train equipped with world-class passenger amenities. It can achieve high speeds due to faster acceleration and deceleration and will reduce journey time by 25 per cent to 45 per cent.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the Vande Bharat Express can run up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph and has travel classes like the Shatabdi Train but with better facilities.

It aims to provide a new travel experience for passengers. The first Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off on February 15, 2019, on the New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route. (ANI)

