Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 27 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Wednesday said that the state government is working to build a new Tripura so that the next generation does not face problems. He also stressed that skill development is necessary for everyone, including doctors.

These remarks came on the occasion of the 20th Foundation Day of Tripura Medical College (TMC) and Dr. BR Ambedkar Memorial (Dr. BRAM) Teaching Hospital in Agartala today, while CM Saha was addressing the inauguration programme of various projects.

Chief Minister Saha said, "We have also laid the foundation stone for a Trauma Centre so that patients don't need to go to GB Pant Hospital. From Tripura Medical College, around 13 batches of MBBS students have already passed out... maybe even more. From next time, during such programs, the alumni and former doctors must be invited... The number of infrastructures will increase more, but we must also work on repairing the existing infrastructure so that it looks good".

Dr. Saha added that he was really happy to see such a beautiful playground at Tripura Medical College and noted that the new building would help provide accommodation.

Dr. Saha, who is also the Health Minister, stated that development will happen gradually but will surely take place.

"I have seen massive development here. I want to congratulate all who have been awarded. This profession is divine and noble, and along with that, we also have many responsibilities. We should not avoid our duties, and if we identify our loopholes, we can develop ourselves. If we take a rest, then no work will be done. The officials have applied for 50 more MBBS seats for TMC. If the seats are increased, many children will benefit. We have so many students who are working outside the state and even abroad," Saha said.

The Chief Minister stated that almost every treatment is now available within the state.

CM said, "There should not be referral cases. Nowadays, every treatment is available in Tripura, but people are not aware of it and go outside the state, spending all their money. We must create awareness about this".

He added, "The Speaker is now stable and under observation without oxygen. He received the primary treatment at TMC. Now we have AI, technology, and the internet, and we can think innovatively. We must use all these tools. We are working to create a new Tripura so that the next generation does not face problems".

The event was attended by Health Secretary Kiran Gitte, Chairman of the Society for Tripura Medical College Dr. Pramotesh Roy, CEO of the Society for Tripura Medical College and Dr. BRAM Teaching Hospital Swapan Saha, Principal of Tripura Medical College and Hospital Professor Dr. Arindam Dutta, Medical Superintendent Professor Dr. Jayanta Poddar, Professor Dr. A.K. Chakma, and other eminent physicians. (ANI)

