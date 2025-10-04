Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 4 (ANI): In view of the carnival and immersion of idols of Goddess Durga, Agartala has been divided into five sectors to ensure smooth traffic management and public safety. All joining and main roads from Tulsibati to Dashami Ghat have been restricted under 'no-entry' from Saturday afternoon.

Authorities have arranged comprehensive measures, including deployment of Quick Response Teams, recovery vans, and other essential facilities to handle any emergencies. Each sector will have a designated officer in charge for effective monitoring and supervision.

Also Read | Karnataka Horror: 17-Year-Old Girl Killed in Udupi Over Her Elopement Plans, Mother Arrested.

SP Traffic Kanta Jangir said, "For the carnival, we have divided the entire city of Agartala into five sectors. All the joining roads and main roads from Tulsibati to Dashami Ghat have been designated no-entry starting from 2 pm. We have made all necessary arrangements, including Quick Response Teams, recovery vans, and other essential facilities. Each sector will have a designated officer in charge to ensure proper supervision."

"We have already held coordination meetings with the district police and also conducted internal coordination among our teams. During Durga Puja, our traffic management was very smooth, and we will make every effort to ensure that it remains equally smooth during the carnival as well," she added.

Also Read | Rajasthan Cough Syrup Deaths: All 19 Medicines Supplied by Kaysan Pharma Suspended Following Reports of Adverse Effects Linked to Dextromethorphan HBr Syrup, 3 Officials Removed.

Officials informed that coordination meetings have already been held with the district police, along with internal team briefings to ensure seamless execution. They further said that traffic management during Durga Puja was notably smooth, and similar efficiency is expected to be maintained throughout the carnival period.

On the occasion of Vijayadashmi, Agartala witnessed the immersion of Goddess Durga at Dashami Ghat, the main immersion site in Agartala, under elaborate safety and security arrangements.

Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) Dipak Majumder stated that the immersion process, which began this morning, will continue until late tomorrow night. The Mayor also emphasises that measures have been taken to ensure safety, security and discipline for a peaceful immersion ceremony.

"All necessary measures have been taken to ensure safety, security and discipline for a peaceful immersion ceremony," the Mayor told ANI.

The Mayor said that the idol immersions will take place over the next three days, specifically on October 2nd, 3rd, and 4th. He noted that in the past, many idols were immersed in Agartala city, but the arrangements were inadequate. Hence, with the formation of the new municipal structure, efforts have been made to improve these arrangements. The Mayor also stated that Dashami Ghat will become the largest idol immersion site in the entire Northeast.

"First of all, I extend my warm greetings to all the residents of the state on the occasion of Vijayadashami 2025. After taking charge of the Municipal Corporation, we have completely renovated the area for idol immersion. Earlier, many idols in Agartala city were immersed here, but the arrangements were very poor. Once the new municipal structure was formed, we focused on improving this. We have made efforts to ensure that those bringing idols can immerse the Goddess comfortably, and the area has been developed accordingly. In the future, this will become the largest idol immersion ghat in the entire Northeast. Seating arrangements have also been made for all visitors to watch comfortably. The idol immersions will take place over the next three days, on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th of October. Staff from HDRF and NDRF will be present, and all necessary emergency facilities, including ambulances and live support, are available here," said Majumder. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)