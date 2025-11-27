Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 27 (ANI): Tripura Governor N Indrasena Reddy graced the Constitution Day programme held at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kunjaban in Agartala.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the importance of rules and discipline in every institution, including schools. "Just as schools function smoothly by following their rules, a country also runs efficiently when its citizens follow national laws."

He explained that all the country's rules and guiding principles are compiled in a single book known as the Constitution. This Constitution establishes the legal framework, rights, duties, and guidelines that govern the nation's functioning.

Every country operates according to its own Constitution, which ensures order, justice, and democratic governance.

Students and teachers enthusiastically participated in the programme, making the observance of Constitution Day both informative and inspiring.

India celebrated the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution on Tuesday with a solemn national ceremony held in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, reaffirming India's collective commitment to the ideals and values of the Constitution.

President Droupadi Murmu presided over the ceremony, which was attended by the Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, and other dignitaries.

The President released the Constitution of India in nine languages--Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia and Assamese--prepared by the Legislative Department.

The President, in her address, underscored the Constitution's pivotal role in guiding India's democratic journey and called on citizens to uphold its core principles -- justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

The President said that the all-inclusive vision enshrined in constitutional ideals provides direction to our governance system. She said that in 2015, the year of Babasaheb Ambedkar's 125th birth anniversary, it was decided to celebrate November 26 annually as Constitution Day. That decision has proven to be really meaningful.

On this day, the entire nation reaffirms its respect for our Constitution, the foundation of Indian democracy, and its makers. 'We, the people of India,' express faith in our Constitution, both individually and collectively.

The Constitution of India was adopted on November 26, 1949, and came into effect a few months later, on January 26, 1950. The document was extensively debated and agreed upon by the Constituent Assembly. The document established India as a "Sovereign, Socialist, Secular, Democratic Republic" with the aim of securing Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity for all citizens.

It is the longest written Constitution in the world, demarcating the separation of powers, structure of administration, courts and legislative departments for the country. The Constitution calls for adhering to constitutional supremacy. (ANI)

