Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 26 (ANI): Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu launched the Food Basket Distribution initiative for TB patients under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan's Nikshay Mitra Campaign at Sukanta Academy Auditorium in Agartala, Tripura, on Saturday.

During the event, the Governor emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in achieving the vision of a TB-free India and appreciated the efforts of NHM and the Rotary Club for their crucial role in public health welfare.

The programme was jointly organised by the National Health Mission (NHM), Tripura, and the Rotary Club of Agartala. The initiative aims to support TB patients by providing nutritional support, improving recovery, and promoting community participation in the fight against tuberculosis.

Earlier, the state's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, said on Saturday that the state government's main objective is to ensure economic independence for women. Saha said that 1,08,281 people have become Lakhpati Didis in the state, which is about 95 per cent of the target in percentage terms.

Manik Saha said this while launching Samriddhi -- "An initiative for making Lakhpati Didis" under the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) -- at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan.

At the event, Saha stated that 50 per cent of India's total population is women, and in Tripura, the figure is also about 50 per cent.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special importance to the self-empowerment of women. Today, we heard the stories of some Lakhpati Didis at this event, and we are impressed by their words. The vision with which the Prime Minister set the goal of creating Lakhpati Didis has become evident today. About 75 per cent of our country and state is rural, and if the socio-economic condition of women in rural areas does not improve, neither the state nor the country can develop. The government is trying to reach the last person in society through various development schemes. For this purpose, good governance activities are being carried out in every household. The aim is to provide administrative facilities to everyone," said Saha.

The Chief Minister further mentioned that currently, there are about 54,170 self-help groups in Tripura. In total, about 4.86 lakh women are associated with the self-help groups in the state.

"There are around 2,471 village organisations and about 174 cluster-level federations. In total, about 4.86 lakh women are associated with self-help groups in the state. Our main objective is to ensure economic independence for women. Now, women are also working at the same rate as men. Bank loans worth Rs 1,773 crore have been provided to women self-help groups under TRLM so far. There are 2,792 producer groups in the state, and 192 non-farm collectives have been created. At present, there are 38,775 micro-enterprises and 66 integrated farming clusters. The number of Lakhpati Didis in the state has reached 1, 08,281 which is about 95% of the target. In the coming days, this may reach 100% or even more," he said. (ANI)

