Agartala, Feb 24 (PTI) The Tripura government has approved a proposal for filling up 313 vacant posts in different departments, a senior state minister said on Monday.

Of these, 140 auditors will be appointed in the finance department, while 104 people will be recruited in the forest department, he said.

The council of ministers in its last meeting held on Saturday cleared proposals for filling up the 313 posts, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury told reporters here.

“The departments concerned will constitute recruitment boards to fill up the vacant posts. The hiring process has to be completed at the earliest,” he said.

Chowdhury said the job aspirants need to have certificates of Permanent Residence of Tripura (PRT) to be eligible for appearing in written and oral tests.

Asked about the inauguration of the redeveloped Tripureswari temple in Gomati district, he said that Chief Minister Manik Saha, during his recent visit to New Delhi, had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“We are yet to receive any confirmation from them. As per Hindu mythology, April 7 is an auspicious day for inauguration of the temple,” he said.

