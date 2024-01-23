Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 22 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday underlined the government's commitment to delivering fundamental rights to all citizens, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Saha made the remark as Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the rituals surrounding the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on Monday.

"The Prime Minister has underlined his objective of providing good governance to all citizens and our state government is dedicated to realising this vision. We are committed to upholding and safeguarding the fundamental rights of every citizen," the Tripura chief minister said after participating in the puja and aarti of Lord Ram at Durgabari in Agartala.

The special worship and aarti were organised to mark the return of Shri Ram Lalla to his birthplace--Ayodhya.

CM Saha highlighted the significance of the day and also expressed his joy as devotees across the country immersed in celebrations.

Asserting the coming of a new wave of development and holistic welfare as prevailed during the era of Prabhu Ram, the Tripura CM stressed the importance of good governance.

Drawing a parallel between Lord Ram's reign and the governance of the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, he said, "Today is an auspicious day that arrived after a long wait. The entire country is in the grip of jubilation and it seems that a new era of Lord Ram's reign is about to commence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dedicated to providing good governance to the people and ensuring the welfare of society."

"The state government is diligently working to fulfil the promise of safeguarding the basic rights of the people, as underlined by the Prime Minister. Our government, therefore, is sincerely focusing on public welfare," CM Saha added.

The Ram Puja Aarti saw the participation of Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder, BJP state spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty, and party officials at various levels.

Saha also attended the Ram Puja and Shanti Yajna held at MBB Chowmuhani area of the state capital, Agartala. (ANI)

