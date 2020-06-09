India News | Tripura Govt Declares 30 Locations as Containment Zones

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 9 (ANI): Following increasing cases of COVID-19 in Tripura, the state has declared 30 locations as containment zones, the state minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Monday.

"With the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Tripura government has declared 30 locations as containment zones," Ratan Lal said.

The state has reported 800 cases of COVID-19 including 192 recovered and 608 active cases so far.

The number of active cases in the country is at 1,24,981, including 1,24,430 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 7,200 who have succumbed to the virus, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday. (ANI)

