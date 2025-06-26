Sepahijala (Tripura) [India], June 26 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that the government has given priority to education, health, communication, and the overall development of the tribals under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister said this while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of various development projects under the Bishalgarh subdivision of Sepahijala district.

Speaking at the event, Saha said that seven new projects have been inaugurated in Bishalgarh, and the foundation stone of five projects has been laid.

"Earlier, we inaugurated the newly constructed building of Madhupur Higher Secondary School. The total cost for these 13 projects has been estimated at about Rs 28.72 crore. On June 20, I went to inaugurate a total of 19 projects in Sabroom of the South district. About Rs 32 crore will be spent there too. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that there will be no talk without development. He has given importance to all-around development. And we, the double-engine government, are also working in that direction. In just a few months from January to June 2025, I inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of more than Rs 638.65 crore worth of various projects in different places. There is no end to development," he said.

He said that the government's priorities are education, health, communication, and the overall development of the people.

"Along with this, special emphasis has been given to self-reliance. Before 2018, there were only four to four and a half thousand self-help groups in the state. Now, there are about 56,000 self-help groups. They have been given a revolving fund of more than Rs 700 crore. Funds are also being given by banks. The government has given importance to women's empowerment. Arrangements have been made for 33% reservation for them. All fees have been waived for female students in all general degree colleges in the state. Pink toilets have been arranged at various places. Fifty per cent reservation has been made for women in the distribution of government stalls. For the safety of women, women-run police stations have been set up in eight districts of the state," said Saha.

In his speech, the Chief Minister said that in the coming days, Tripura will have to be made more prosperous by utilising the resources of the state.

At the event, Saha said that the Prime Minister has emphasised providing housing.

"For this purpose, about 4.5 lakh houses have been built in Tripura. About 87 per cent of the tap water program for drinking water has been implemented. The Prime Minister has given special importance to the development of the North-Eastern region. And development is possible where there is peace. Earlier, we saw murder, terrorism, rape, arson. Our double-engine government is showing that a government can be run apart from corruption," he added.

MLA Sushanta Deb, MLA Antara Sarkar Deb, Sepahijala District Sabhadhipati Supriya Das Dutta, District Magistrate Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police Bijoy Debbarma, Director of Health Department Dr. Tapan Majumdar, and other prominent persons were present as distinguished guests at the event. (ANI)

