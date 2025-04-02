Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 2 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the state government has taken a series of steps to prevent illegal infiltration in Tripura, including conducting joint patrolling in unfenced areas along the international border, conducting raids, and forming district-level Anti-Human Trafficking units.

CM Saha, who is also the Home Minister of the state, said this while replying to a question during the Reference Period raised by MLA Ranjit Debbarma on the last day of the Tripura Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Also Read | Banaskantha Firecracker Factory Blast: 21 Killed As Explosion Flattens Illegal Firecracker Godown in Gujarat.

"Currently, cases are being registered against illegal infiltrators and border brokers under two laws - the Indian Passports Act and the Foreigners Act. It is to be noted that under these two laws, a total of 112 cases were registered in the year 2022, 303 cases in 2023, and 327 cases in 2024," he said.

CM Saha stated that in 2024, strict action has been taken against illegal infiltrators and border miscreants by applying Section 370 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and Section 143(2) of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita), 2023 Act.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 2: Ajay Devgn, Michael Clarke, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Pedro Pascal - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 2.

"Moreover, a series of steps have been taken by the police administration to curb human trafficking. Joint patrolling is carried out regularly in unfenced areas along the international border of the state in collaboration with the BSF. Based on information received from confidential sources, raids are conducted against brokers involved in human trafficking from Bangladesh to India, and action is taken against them under specific sections of the law. District-level Anti-Human Trafficking Units are actively working in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies to prevent human trafficking," said CM Saha.

He also informed that the Government Railway Police is keeping a regular vigil at railway stations and platforms.

"Moreover, regular checks are carried out on vehicles near railway stations, and inspections are conducted in settlements adjacent to railway tracks. State police regularly organize 'Prayas' meetings to create awareness against human trafficking in border areas," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)