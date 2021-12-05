Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 5 (ANI): Tripura Police on Sunday appealed to the citizens of the state not to share and circulate any hate speeches or messages that might incite communal tensions after many social media posts demanded the death penalty for the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan who killed his colleagues on Saturday morning in Tripura's Sepahijala district.

Meanwhile, the accused TSR jawan had been sent for a five days police remand by a Tripura court, said a press release by the Office of the Director-General of Police, Tripura.

On the other hand, a regional political party Tripura People's Front with less presence in the tribal areas called for a Bandh of 24 hours, as per the party's statement.

"Tripura Police appeal to the citizen of Tripura not to spread, share and circulate any hate speeches/messages and spread communal tension in the State. The investigation is being carried out speedily and professionally for ensuring justice," added the press release.

"A large number of posts in social media demanding the death penalty of accused TSR jawan have been noticed. In some posts, there are calls for revenge/extrajudicial killings in the communal line. These posts are being scrutinised by the competent authority. Spreading of such messages are likely to invite legal complications," stated the press release.

In a fresh case of fratricide, two Tripura State Rifle jawans were killed after one of their colleagues went on a shooting spree on Saturday morning at ONGC GCS located at Madhupur, Konaban under Tripura's Sepahijala district. All the jawans belonged to the 5th Battalion of the TSR, police said.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for each of the bereaved families.

According to sources in the police department, at around 9:30 AM on Saturday one firing incident took place in Konaban GCS (ONGC Post) under Madhupur police station.

Rifleman Sukanta Das posted at the ONGC post suddenly started firing on his senior colleagues indiscriminately. Subedar Marka Singh Jamatia received bullet injuries and died on the spot. Another Nayab Subedar Kiran Jamatia of the same post also received gunshots. Bleeding profusely Jamatia was referred to an Agartala based hospital. He died after being brought to the hospital, confirmed the police sources.

The wife of the accused, Das Mallika Reang is also in the police and is currently posted at Radha Kishore Pur police station.

On being asked about the possible reason behind the incident, police sources said that Das applied for leave which was denied by his higher authorities citing refresher training. He got enraged by the denial and lost his temper. In his fit of rage, he opened fire from the firearm he was wielding. He was arrested and interrogation is under process to ascertain the details of the incident. (ANI)

