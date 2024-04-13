Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 13 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to participate in the party's campaign rally here in Tripura on April 16, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Swami Vivekananda Maidan here in Agartala.

The senior Congress leader will lead a roadshow that will cover most of the city areas in support of CPIM-supported INDIA bloc candidate Asish Kumar Saha. Saha also happens to be the president of the Congress party's Tripura state unit.

Sharing details of her visit, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said, "She is scheduled to land here at the MBB airport in Agartala at 2.50 PM. She will lead a road show that will snake through different parts of the city, including Durga Chowmuhani, Colonel Chowmuhani, Paradise Chowmuhani, among other top landmarks and public places. She will fly out of the state after the event on the same day."

Barman urged Congress and the CPIM workers to make the event a grand success. He shared the itinerary of the senior Congress leader during a brief media interaction at Congress Bhavan.

Polling for the Lok Sabha in Tripura are scheduled to be held in two phases. The West Tripura seat will go to the polls on April 19, while East Tripura will witness voting on April 26. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in the general elections. (ANI)

