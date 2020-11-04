Agartala, Nov 4 (PTI) Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,105 as 116 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 350 as three more patients succumbed to the infection, he said.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 182 of the 350 COVID-19 deaths, the official said.

Tripura currently has 1,325 active coronavirus cases, while 29,407 people have recovered from the disease and 23 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

As many as 4, 67,015 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, he said, adding that 2,77,937 samples were tested by Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and 1,89,078 by RTPCR method.

