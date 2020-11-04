Bihar, November 4: Manihari (ST) is an assembly constituency in Katihar district in Bihar. It is reserved for scheduled tribes now, but earlier was an open seat. The voting in Manihari (ST) constituency will take place on November 7 in the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Polling will start at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On account of the coronavirus pandemic, one hour has been added extra to the voting time. The last hour has been kept for COVID-19 infected patients so that even they can cast their vote. The term of Bihar assembly will end on November 29. The counting of votes will be held on November 10 and the result will also be declared on the same day. Motihari Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The Bihar assembly elections 2020 is being held in three phases this time. The dates are October 28, November 3 and November 7. The Bihar election is one of the biggest elections to be held globally during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly election, the Manihari (ST) constituency was won by Manohar Prasad Singh of INC, and Anil Kumar Oraon of LJP was the runner-up. The contesting candidates for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 are Manohar Prasad Singh from Indian National Congress, Shambhu Kumar Suman from Janata Dal (United), Anil Kumar Oraon from Lok Jan Shakti Party among others.

The BJP-JD(U) alliance is projected to win a comfortable majority in Bihar with 147 seats in the 243-member assembly, according to an opinion poll released by Times Now-CVoter.

