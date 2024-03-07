Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], March 7 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha asserted on Thursday that the state will soon achieve 'Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura' following the signing of the crucial tripartite agreement with the central government and the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha, also known as Tipra Motha Party.

"We have already thanked the PM and the Union Home Minister for this historical accord that has been signed. Two new ministers including an MoS have joined the Tripura govt today. What we earlier used to say to make 'Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura', I hope we'll achieve it soon," CM Saha said.

Also Read | Air India Deboards Religare Enterprises Chairperson Rashmi Saluja From London-Bound Flight at Delhi Airport for Rude Behaviour With Crew Members.

The central government on Saturday signed the crucial tripartite agreement with the Tripura government and the TIPRA Motha in the national capital.

Under the pact, it was agreed to amicably resolve all issues of the indigenous people of Tripura relating to history, land and political rights, economic development, identity, culture and language. Along with this, it was agreed to constitute a Joint Working Group/Committee to work out and implement the mutually agreed points on all the above-mentioned issues in a time-bound manner to ensure a solution.

Also Read | India Close to Achieving Target of Rs 20 Lakh Crore Worth Mobile Production in Last 10 Years: Report.

In order to maintain a conducive atmosphere for the implementation of the pact, all stakeholders shall refrain from resorting to any form of protest/agitation, starting from the day of signing of the agreement, the pact said.

Responding to former Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay joining the BJP, CM Saha said, "He has joined the BJP because of the BJP's thinking and ideology and so I welcome him."

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay was formally inducted into the party in West Bengal in the presence of state party chief Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and others in Kolkata.

Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who stepped down as a Judge of the Calcutta High Court earlier in the month had announced that he would join the BJP. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)