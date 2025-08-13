Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 13 (ANI): Tripura University, a 38-year-old premier educational institution in the capital city of Agartala, on Tuesday organised an anti-ragging campaign and rally to reaffirm its commitment to a ragging-free campus.

The programme, inaugurated by Vice Chancellor & Chairman of the Anti-Ragging Committee Prof. Ganga Prasad Prasain, saw enthusiastic participation from all students and faculty members.

Speaking at the event, officials highlighted that in the history of the university, no ragging incident has ever been reported. The institution strictly follows the provisions of the 2009 anti-ragging law and University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

Moreover, university authorities emphasised that whenever students from outside join Tripura University, they are extended all possible support by peers and staff. "Our campus is united against ragging, and we are continuously working to maintain a joyful, safe, and inclusive environment," said a university spokesperson.

The rally, organised by the anti-ragging committee, carried the message "Say No to Ragging, Yes to Joyful Campus," underscoring the institution's zero-tolerance policy towards ragging. (ANI)

