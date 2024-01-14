Khowai (Tripura) [India], January 14 (ANI) Teliamura police station in Tripura's Khowai district has been recognised as the best police station in the state for the year 2023 for its outstanding contribution in maintaining the rule of law and anti-narcotics campaign, officials said on Sunday.

They said that Teliamura police station received the title of the most advanced based on the performance of all the police stations in the state in 2023.

Under the leadership of the outgoing Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Teliamura police station and Deputy Superintendent of Police Subrata Chakraborty, the police of Teliamura police station have been successful in anti-drug operations, starting with crime suppression.

OC Subrata Chakraborty is currently working in the SB branch as the DSP and will retire in February. However, Chakraborty said that he is happy that the police station where he was the OC towards the end of his career was recognised as the best police station. (ANI)

