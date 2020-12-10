Agartala, Dec 10 (PTI) Tripura's COVID-19 caseload increased to 32,976 on Thursday with 31 fresh cases, a health department official said. With no new fatalities, the death toll remained at 370.

West Tripura district has accounted for 187 of the 370 COVID-19 deaths, the official said.

Also Read | CRPF Female Wrestler Accuses Khajan Singh of Rape, Chief Sports Officer Dismisses Charge.

The state currently has 402 active coronavirus cases, while 32,181 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty-three patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

Tripura has so far conducted 5,48,031 COVID-19 tests, including 2,11,063 RT-PCR and 3,36,968 rapid antigen tests.

Also Read | Anna Hazare Warns of ‘Jan Andolan’ if Centre Fails to Address Farmers’ Demand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)