Ahmednagar, December 10: Octogenarian social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday came out in support of farmer protests and warned the Central government that he would begin a 'Jan Andolan' if farmers' demands remain unaddressed. "The then Congress government was left shaken during the time of 'Lokpal Andolan'. I see these farmer protests issue along the same lines. On the day of Bharat Bandh, I had organised an andolan in my village in Ralegan-Siddhi. I had fasted for a day in support of farmers," said Hazare. Farmers Say 'Will Occupy Railways Tracks, Block Trains' in Protest Against Farm Laws, Date for 'Rail Roko' Stir to be Announced Soon.

"If the government does not accept the demands of the farmers, I will once again sit for a 'Jan Andolan' that will be similar to the Lokpal agitation," he warned. Over the past few months, thousands of farmers mainly from Punjab have been protesting against three new agricultural laws, which they feel could be exploited by the private sector to buy their crops at lower prices.

Highlighting the important role farmers play in this country, Hazare said: "No law can be approved against the farmer in a country, which is highly dependent on agriculture. If the government does so, then the movement against it is justified." Farmers had called Bharat Bandh on December 8.

"The protests that are going on at Delhi borders should take the path of non-violence. I request all the protestors to protest peacefully and follow the preachings of Mahatma Gandhi," he added.