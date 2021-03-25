Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 25 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TSR) Member of Legislative Council Kalvakuntla Kavitha went into home quarantine after her husband tested COVID-19 positive on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) K Kavitha through a tweet stated that her husband Devanapalli Anil Kumar has been tested positive for COVID-19.

"My husband Devanapalli Anil Kumar has tested positive for COVID19. He is under home quarantine and is doing well. My family and I have quarantined ourselves and would not be making any public or personal appearances. My office will reschedule all the meetings to avoid inconvenience," she tweeted.

Recently, Telangana MP, Revanth Reddy has also been tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of cases in Telangana has been increasing over the past few days. (ANI)

