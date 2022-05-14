Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 14 (ANI): Ahead of Union Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state here, Telangana Rashtra Samithi party MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla slammed the Centre for its policies towards the state.

Kalvakuntla, in a tweet today wrote, "Amit Shah welcome to Telangana!! Please tell the people of Telangana when will the central government clear the following: Dues of Finance Commission Grants- Over Rs 3000 crores, Backward Region Grant: Rs 1350 crore GST compensation: Rs 2247 crore."

Kalvakuntla, who is also the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter, questioned the Centre's policies for tackling inflation, unemployment and the issue of fuel prices.

"Amit Shah Ji, what is your answer for the skyrocketing inflation, record-breaking unemployment in the country, maximum communal riots under BJP-as per BJP government's own data, making India one of the leading nations in selling most expensive fuel and #LPG," she tweeted.

The TRS leader raised concerns to the Centre regarding the construction of prestigious institutes like IIT, IIM, IISER, IIIT, NID in the state.

"Amit Shah Ji, when you meet the wonderful people of Telangana today. Tell them why did Union Govt fail to give Telangana a single IIT, IIM, IISER, IIIT, NID, Medical College or Navodaya Schools in the past 8 years?" she wrote in a tweet.

"Why did the Union Government ignore NITI Aayog's recommendation of Rs 24,000 crore funds to #MissionKakatiya and #MissionBhagiratha - that inspired the prestigious Central Government Scheme of Har Ghar Jal," she said.

The TRS leader said, "Amit Shah, isn't it the sheer hypocrisy of the Union Govt to accord the National project status to Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka, Ken Betwa river linking project and denying the same for Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and #KaleshwaramProject of Telangana?"

Amit Shah will visit Telangana today to address a public meeting to mark the culmination of the second leg of state BJP President Bandi Sanjay's 'Praja Sangrama Yatra'. BJP's Telangana unit announced on Monday that Shah will address the public meeting at Tukkuguda in Rangareddy district near Hyderabad. (ANI)

