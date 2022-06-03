Gurugram, Jun 3 (PTI) A 42-year-old truck driver of a private firm was found dead in a bush in Farrukhnagar area with his throat slit, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Dharmendra Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the complaint filed by Singh's younger brother, Brajesh Singh, the deceased had come to Farrukhnagar from Goa on May 24 with goods to deliver at Bharti Airtel warehouse.

He said that the truck was unloaded on Wednesday and his brother was found dead in a bush in Daboda village the same day.

The deceased is survived by his wife and three children. Brajesh Singh said his brother had no enemies.

An FIR was registered at Farrukhnagar Police Station and Singh's body was handed over to his kin after the post mortem.

The Farrukhnagar crime branch has started an investigation into the matter, said police.

