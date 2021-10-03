Jammu, Oct 2 (PTI) Police here on Saturday arrested a trucker and recovered 100 kg of poppy from him, officials said.

A team intercepted the truck on a highway at Rakh Barotian on specific information that poppy was being carried from Kashmir Valley to Punjab.

It was being driven by Abdul Rashid of Budgam district of south Kashmir, they said.

During the search of the truck, police recovered 100 kg of poppy concealed in eight apple boxes to avoid detection, they said.

The trucker has been arrested and a case has been registered, they said.

