New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Monday emphasised the role of district courts in the Indian judicial system.

Addressing a gathering in the national capital, where he was felicitated by the office bearers of 13 Bar Associations of Delhi, the CJI said, "Justice does not primarily reside in appellate level courts. True justice resides in the grassroot level courts."

During his address, Justice Surya Kant said the district courts were wrongly defined as lower courts. "When I was informed that this program would be organised by all the associations, I was very keen to come," CJI said.

Last week, he was felicitated by the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA).

While recalling his days at the trial court, he said, "I was very fortunate to join the office of a leading senior civil lawyer who was extremely particular about drafting and was very keen about the framing of issues and gave me sleepless nights for preparation

"Whatever heights I have achieved, my foundation in district court gave me that," CJI expressed his gratitude.

"We must not forget that the district court is defined in the Constitution, and as a result, the district court plays an equivalent or rather a bigger role, Justice Surya Kant said.

He added that the District Court is the place where the law becomes regular and immediate.

CJI stressed, "In terms of enforcement of civil rights, the place of their enforcement should be district courts."

He also referred to the issues of the legal profession, adding that "the issues here are that with new laws, schools, brilliant students are coming out, but not all of them are coming to the bar, or they are misconceived that their practice should be in the High Court or the Supreme Court".

"The district courts are breeding centres. We should incentivise them to practice in district courts even for a while, CJI said.

Justice Suryakant appealed to lawyers to begin with the district court, learn drafting and the art of examination. "My appeal to all senior advocates is to share the knowledge with juniors about the art in district courts. Let us try to incentivise our district court, CJI Suryakant said.

During the event, the Chief Justice of Delhi, DK Upadhyaya, expressed his gratitude for being a part of the gathering. He also threw light on the professional journey of the CJI. His journey when he started in Hisar can only be imagined when he took the leap of faith and went to Chandigarh to set up his own practice.

"He (CJI) shattered the ceiling when he became the youngest advocate general of the state. Despite reaching the sky, he has his feet on the ground," Justice Upadhyaya said.

He further said, "No matter how far you make it, you must remember that success never comes alone."

"Justice Surya Kant's vision is about justice to be provided even to the person standing at the end of the queue," Justice Upadhyaya said.

Justice Vikram Nath of the Supreme Court said that a lawyer has a very important role since the days of the freedom movement till today. He addressed the gathering in Hindi and also recited a poem on the significance and the role of lawyers in society.

During his welcome address, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma highlighted the remarkable journey of the CJI from the trial court up upto the Supreme Court.

Bar Council Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra and senior advocate Vikas Singh also addressed the gathering. Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) President N Hariharan and other office bearers were also present during the program. (ANI)

