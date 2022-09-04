Bulandshahr (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) A police team was pelted with stones on Saturday after it visited Khanpur village here following a complaint of an alleged assault on a woman by her husband and in-laws, police said.

The woman filed a complaint with the police alleging assault on her by her husband, brother-in-law and mother-in-law, they said.

A case was registered and a police team went to the village to nab the accused, Circle Officer Vandana Sharma said.

However, policemen were misbehaved and pelted with stones by the accused, he said.

