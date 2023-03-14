Hyderabad, Mar 14 (PTI) The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak case was on Tuesday transferred to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Hyderabad Police for further investigation a day after nine people were arrested in connection with it, a senior police officer said.

Nine people, including an Assistant Section Officer in TSPSC, two candidates and a police constable, were arrested on Monday over their alleged involvement in the data breach, for stealing and leaking of TSPSC's Assistant Engineer (Civil) examination question paper. The exam was held on March 5.

Based on a complaint lodged by the TSPSC at Begum Bazaar police station, a case was registered under relevant sections of IPC, IT Act, and Telangana Public Examination (Prevention of Malpractices and unfair means) Act.

The case was transferred to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the Central Crime Station (CCS) for further investigation under the direct supervision of Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes and SIT) with immediate effect, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand said.

Protesting over the question paper leak and demanding suspension of TSPSC chairman, members of BJP's youth wing--Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and other students' organisations held protests in front of the TSPSC office and at Osmania University and other places in the city today.

The protesters raising slogans climbed the main gate of the TSPSC and allegedly damaged the TSPSC name board. Police took as many as 25 protesters into preventive custody.

Police earlier said they had found that the TSPSC Assistant Section Officer had colluded with a network administrator, to whom work was being outsourced, to leak the TSPSC's Assistant Engineer (AE) question paper after stealing the data from the computer of the confidential section of the office.

The TSPSC on March 11 postponed the written examination scheduled to be held on March 12 for the post of Town Planning Building Overseer on account of suspected hacking and lodged a complaint at Begum Bazaar police station.

On the suspected leak of other question papers, a senior police official said that investigations were still on and the devices seized from the accused were handed over to the forensics team and that forensic analysis can ascertain if they had leaked other papers.

