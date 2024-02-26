Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 26 (PTI) Building a temple in Colombo in Sri Lanka, sanctioning funds to print simplified copies of Bhagavad Gita and accepting Aarogyasri cards to extend cashless treatment in Sri Padmavati General Hospital for common diseases were some of the decisions taken by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board on Monday.

Chaired by TTD chairman B Karunakara Reddy, the temple board approved the request of Sundar Lingam, president, Sri Mayurapati Bhadrakali Amman Temple Trust to build Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Puttalam district in Colombo.

"Sundar Lingam requested TTD towards the construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Puttalam district, Colombo in Sri Lanka to which the board agreed and also decided to organise Srivari Kalyanam upon their request," said a press release.

Likewise, the board sanctioned Rs 4 crore to print 98 lakh copies of Bhagvad Gita with simplified translation in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and English languages for raising moral values in children.

Sri Padmavati General Hospital, an affiliate of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) will extend cashless medical treatment to patients with Aarogyasri health cards from March 1 for common diseases such as fever, vomiting and diarrhoea, besides super specialty medical procedures.

Further, the board has decided to observe the birthday of Tirupati town every February 24 and also include this event in the TTD calendar.

As per the suggestions of temple priests and the permission granted by Sri Sri Pedda Jiyar Swamy, the board has approved new gold-plated doors Jaya-Vijaya, the gatekeepers of Srivari temple at Rs 1.69 crore to replace worn-out old doors.

Similarly, the board has approved the suggestions offered by various pontiffs from across the country during the recent Sanatana Dharmika Sadas.

The TTD board has approved the construction of a permanent Yagashala from Srivani Trust for the convenience of devotees at a cost of Rs 4 crore for Sri Srinivasa Divyanugraha Homam.

Moreover, the board has resolved to remove the honorary chief priest for allegedly making baseless accusations against TTD officials, seers, priests and Ahobila Mutt, the release said.

