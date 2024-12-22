Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 22 (PTI) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is considering automation and the introduction of an Artificial Intelligence chatbot to "enhance transparency and efficiency in pilgrim services" at the Sri Venkateswara Temple, an official said on Sunday.

TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao stated that the temple administration is exploring "futuristic technologies" to expedite accommodation, darshan, and other services while improving overall transparency and efficiency.

"To accelerate accommodation, darshan, and other services for the multitude of visiting pilgrims and to enhance transparency and efficiency, TTD is considering automation instead of manual operations. We are also exploring the introduction of an AI chatbot for pilgrim services," Rao said while addressing reporters at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala.

According to the EO, TTD's ultimate goal is to "enrich the pilgrim experience while leveraging technology", all the while safeguarding "the spiritual and cultural sanctity" of Tirumala for future generations.

Rao further noted that the temple administration is aligning with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's vision of blending "traditional aesthetics with modern functionality" in Tirumala's development.

He added that TTD aims to position the world's richest Hindu temple as a model pilgrimage center under its "Vision 2047", in alignment with the state government's Swarna Andhra-2047 initiative.

The vision emphasises planned development, environmental management, and heritage conservation in Tirumala, Rao said.

