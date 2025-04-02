Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday directed the officers of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to ensure that there should be 100 per cent improvement in the services and facilities provided to the pilgrims and that every programme and decision should aimed only at upholding the sanctity of the world famous temple and the sentiments of the devotees.

According to the release, the Chief Minister conducted a detailed review at the State Secretariat on the TTD and the steps being taken to meet the massive increase in the number of pilgrims. He felt that the state government would gain a good reputation only if the services at the Tirumala temple were satisfactory. During the review meeting, TTD officials presented the steps taken over the past nine months to improve services for pilgrims.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana: When Will Eligible Women Beneficiaries Receive INR 2100 per Month? Ajit Pawar Gives Update.

The release further mentioned that the meeting also discussed in detail the measures to be initiated to meet the increasing number of devotees. The opinions gathered from the pilgrims regarding darshans and the facilities, along with other services provided on the Hills.

The officials also made a presentation on special arrangements made during significant events like Brahmotsavams, Radha Saptami and Vaikuntha Ekadasi and the results achieved

Also Read | Resham Kaur Dies: Sufi Singer Hans Raj Hans' Wife Passes Away at 62 Following Prolonged Illness.

The officials also explained the improvements made in the past nine months in Srivari Laddu Prasadam and Anna Prasadams. The meeting focused on providing better facilities in the galleries, improving arrangements in Mada Veedhulu, establishing a base camp for pilgrims at Alipiri, and planning to develop the Goddess Sri Padmavathi Temple and the Lord Venkateswara Temple, which are currently underway in Amaravati, as stated in the release.

Maintaining that the reputation of the State depends on the services provided atop Tirumala hills and inside the temple, the Chief Minister felt that an apparent change is visible between the previous government and the current one.

However, this change should be 100 percent, and only then can we meet the expectations of the devotees and the general public," Mr. Chandrababu said.

The TTD should be redesigned to accommodate the increasing number of pilgrims for another 50 years. The Chief Minister instructed TTD officials to prioritise only the works that require the most attention.

The Lord's funds should not be spent at will. We are only trustees of the temple, and our role is minimal," he remarked.

Making it clear that no one has the right to spend the hundi collections and other donations from pilgrims on the Lord at will, the Chief Minister stated that not even a single rupee of the Lord of Seven Hills should be misused. The TTD has been spending hundreds of crores of funds on various programs. Chandrababu Naidu believed that it would be better to conduct audits with the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), in addition to internal auditing, on the TTD expenses.

Several changes have taken place in recent days at the TTD, as I promised before the recent elections that I would undertake a total cleansing operation within the TTD. However, these changes should be 100 percent, and no one holding the positions earlier should continue; instead, all wings of the TTD should be completely refreshed," he added.

Asking the officials not to continue those holding positions earlier in the name of experience, he made it clear that the operation should be 100 percent clean with no exceptions. The officials informed the Chief Minister that a base camp is being constructed at Alipiri to provide all kinds of facilities for the devotees. They also explained in detail the ongoing construction of 60 associated temples outside the State.

When the officials informed the Chief Minister that 25,000 pilgrims have darshan of Goddess Padmavathi Ammavaru at Tiruchanur daily, Chandrababu instructed them to improve the facilities for devotees further. The Chief Minister announced that the appointments of Joint Executive Officer (JEO) to TTD, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO), and Chairman to the SVBC will be taken up soon.

Chandrababu instructed the officials to immediately launch WhatsApp services for pilgrims and ensure that all services are linked to Aadhaar and cell phone numbers to prevent any irregularities. Additionally, the Chief Minister instructed officials to prioritise sanitary works and increase the greenery level to 80 percent from the current 68.14 percent.

The Venkateswara temple at Venkatapalem in Amaravati is to be further developed, and the necessary tenders will be called soon. The temple of Lord Kodandarama Swamy at Ontimitta will also be further widened. The Chief Minister also conducted a review of temples in Karimnagar, Kodangal, Navi Mumbai, Bandra, Coimbatore, and other locations.

The Minister for Endowments, Aanam Ramnarayana Reddy, the TTD Chairman, Mr BR Naidu, the Executive Officer (EO), Shyamala Rao, the Additional EO, Venkaiah Chowdary, the Superintendent of Police of Tirupati, Harshavardhan Raju and other TTD officials participated in the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)