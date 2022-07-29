New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday directed realty major Supertech to cooperate with the Central Building Research Institute, which is advising on the demolition of its twin 40-storey towers in Noida, after the latter said it has not received necessary reports about structural audit of adjoining buildings and other technical details.

The towers are scheduled to be demolished through controlled blasts on August 21.

A bench comprising justices D Y Chandrachud and J B Pardiwala asked CBRI to issue a comprehensive communication within two days to the NOIDA authorities and the Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) of Supertech seeking various technical details related to the proposed demolition.

The top court said information regarding the blast design, ground vibration, post demolition debris assessment, test blast and the vibration monitoring report shall be collated and supplied to CBRI by Supertech and Edifice Engineering, the firm hired for demolition, within one week of the issuance of the communication.

"Mr D P Kanungo, scientist of CBRI, has appeared in person to answer the queries of the court. Mr Kanungo has drawn attention to the fact that CBRI has sent emails seeking essential details so as to enable it to perform its function in terms of the directions of this court.

"We are categorically of the view that the IRP of Supertech, Edifice Engineering must cooperate with CBRI and ensure that all relevant information is provided to CBRI. For this purpose we permit CBRI to issue a comprehensive communication within two days to NOIDA and IRP of Supertech," the bench said.

The apex court also directed the IRP that payment is made to CBRI within 10 days for the work.

The top court had earlier extended till August 28 the deadline for demolition of Supertech's twin 40-storey towers, which have been declared illegal for violation of norms.

On February 28, the NOIDA authority informed the top court that the work for the demolition of Supertech's twin towers has commenced and they will be razed completely by May 22. The court was later informed that Edifice Engineering has agreed to demolish the structures on August 21.

