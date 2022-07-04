Faridabad, Jul 3 (PTI) Two youths died and another three were injured on Sunday when a car mowed down them on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KGP) road while they were running as part of their training to join the Indian Army, police said.

The car, bearing a UP registration number, fled the spot after hitting the five from behind.

The police have started investigation by registering a case against the unidentified car driver based on the complaint of the brother of one of the deceased.

DSP Yashpal Khatana said that Totaram, a resident of Pelak village, has lodged a complaint stating that the incident took place on Sunday morning when he was walking along the KGP road near Sujwadi village.

On the KGP road, his brother Lokesh, his partners Vivek, Saurabh, Sunny and Harish, residents of Pelak village, were running to prepare for the Army.

Meanwhile, a speeding Alto car (UP-31, AT-1095) coming from Palwal side knocked them. The five were seriously injured in the accident.

They were taken to the civil hospital for treatment, where doctors declared Lokesh and Vivek brought dead. While the injured Saurabh, Sunny and Harish were sent to another hospital after first aid.

The bodies have been handed over to the relatives after post-mortem, police said.

