Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): Two persons were arrested on Friday in connection with the death of a 19-year-old woman after a New Year party in Mumbai's Khar area, Gajanan Kabdule, Senior Police Inspector at the Khar Police Station confirmed.

"There was a New Year party on a building terrace. After it was over, a fight broke out between the victim and two others while climbing down the stairs resulting in the death of the woman. An investigation is underway," PI Kabdule said.

The Mumbai Police in an earlier statement informed that a case of murder was being registered at the Khar police station against the two accused.

"As prima facie, the incident seems to be a homicide. The two accused and few others are being interrogated," it said.

A Mumbai Police official said that the victim had objected to an obscene activity of the two accused after which a quarrel ensued between them and the accused pushed the victim from the terrace.

She was taken to the nearby Baba Hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead. (ANI)

