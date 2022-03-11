Machilipatnam (AP), Mar 11 (PTI) Two people were arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman here, police said on Friday.

She was raped in front of her boyfriend at a beach near Machilipatnam on Thursday evening, DSP G Rajivkumar said.

The accused attacked the couple and tied the boyfriend to a tree, he said.

P Nagababu and Y Manideep have been arrested on the basis of a case registered at the Machilipatnam Rural Police station, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)