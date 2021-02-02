Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) The crime branch of Mumbai police on Tuesday claimed to have busted an online sex racket by arresting two persons and rescuing three women from a hotel in suburban Powai.

Unit 4 of the crime branch raided a hotel at Sakivihar on Monday and rescued three women who had been forcibly pushed into prostitution, an official said.

Two persons who were operating the racket online were arrested, he added.

The accused were booked under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act.

