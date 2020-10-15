New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly snatching the bag of a 57-year-old man while he was picking up Rs 500 currency notes lying unclaimed on a road in north Delhi's Kotwali area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Nizamuddin (33) and Adil (28), both residents of Ghaziabad, they said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Schocker: 74-Year-Old Man Kept in Freezer Box by Family in Salem District, Rescued in Half-Conscious Stage Next Day.

One Padam Prakash Gautam, a resident of Harsh Vihar, was going to Kamla Market from his house on a motorcycle on Tuesday.

Around 6.30 pm, when he reached Geeta Colony Flyover, he saw four Rs 500 currency notes lying unclaimed on the road.

Also Read | Unlock 5 in Delhi: Cinema Halls to Reopen from Tomorrow, Popcorn Not Allowed Amid COVID-19 Guidelines.

He stopped his bike and started picking up the notes. Meanwhile, two men came on a motorcycle and snatched his bag containing Rs 1,500 cash and tried to flee. However, the victim chased them on his motorcycle and caught them with the help of public, a senior police officer said.

Thereafter, police also reached there and arrested the accused. The snatched bag was recovered from their possession, the officer said.

Police also seized Rs 500 currency notes which were lying on the road, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)