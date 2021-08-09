New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Two men have been arrested from West Bengal for allegedly duping a man on the pretext of providing a Russian visa, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Sanjeev Arora (46), a resident of Vikaspuri in west Delhi, and Nand Kishor Prasad, a resident of Tollygunj in Kolkata, they said, adding that Arora was involved in many cheating cases.

One Om Prakash from Bihar lodged a complaint at Chanakyapuri police station stating that he is an engineer and works in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

On August 20, 2020, he came to the Russian Embassy to enquire about visa, but due to COVID-19 guidelines he was asked to visit the official website of the embassy, a senior police officer said.

Thereafter, he met Arora outside the embassy who allured him that he will provide him a Russian visa if he would pay him Rs 25,000, police said.

The complainant paid him Rs 25,000 and handed over his original passport. On June 5, Arora called Prakash and demanded Rs 12,000. He transferred the money. Later, Arora again asked him to transfer Rs 28,000 for booking a flight ticket, the officer said.

Even after paying Rs 65,000, the complainant did not get his original passport and visa, following which he visited the office of the accused in Faridabad. He met an employee of Arora, who handed over the photocopy of a Russian visa to Prakash, police said.

The complainant approached the Russian Embassy, where he was informed that the photocopy of the visa was fake, police said.

During investigation, Arora was nabbed on July 30 from West Bengal. He disclosed that he was operating his visa facilitation office from Faridabad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said.

On the instance of Arora, Prasad was found in a rental house in West Bengal. Police conducted raids and nabbed him, they said.

Police recovered 73 Indian passports, 10 Nepali passports, one laptop, one printer, 15 forged Russian visas, three fake stamps of the embassy from their possession, they said.

