Srinagar, Aug 26 (PTI) Police has registered a case of sedition and arrested two persons after mourners at a Muharram procession allegedly raised "pro-Azadi slogans" in Hokersar area here, officials said on Wednesday. The action was taken after a video of the alleged incident appeared on social media, they said, adding more arrests were likely.

"On surfacing of a video in social media in which mourners were found chanting pro-Azadi slogans in a Muharram procession, Parimpora police station has taken cognizance," a police statement said.

It said the police acted swiftly in identifying the location of the incident and the persons involved.

The miscreants have been booked under the sedition law. Two persons have been arrested while more arrested were expected, it said.

"It has been revealed that some youths from adjoining areas in Budgam district led by Sajad Hussain Parray, Arif Ahmad Dar and Raja Mehboob took advantage and raised the slogans," the police said.

