India News | Two Booked for Black-marketing 98 Quintal of FPS Wheat: Gzb DM

Ghaziabad, Jun 11 (PTI) A fair price ration shop owner has been booked by the Ghaziabad police for allegedly trying to sell 98 quintal of wheat in open market.

Along with shop keeper Raj Kumar of Mohammadpur village in Modi Nagar area of the district, the police also booked Pilkhuwa native Hemant who had struck a deal with the FPS owner to buy the subsidized wheat on higher market rate, said Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey.

The duo were booked after they were found indulging in the black-marketing of the grain during a raid at the shop by area tehsildar (a revenue collection official) and an inspector of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, he said.

The two were booked under the National Security Act, said the DM, adding an FIR in this connection was registered at the Bhojpur police station.

The raid was conducted on a complaint by an individual, he said, adding the officials also seized a truck parked in front of the shop with 98 quintals of wheat laden on it.

