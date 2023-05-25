Bulandshahr (UP), May 25 (PTI) Two brothers died of electrocution at a building construction site here after coming in contact with a high-tension wire, police said on Thursday.

Local Anupshahr police station SHO Dharmendra Singh said the incident took place on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Manoj (24) and Chotu (22).

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination, the SHO added.

