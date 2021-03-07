Pratapgarh (UP), Mar 7 (PTI) Two brothers were killed and two others injured when a speeding car dashed into a tree in the Raniganj area here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night near Tandva village when a car rammed into a tree after the driver lost the control over the vehicle, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Raniganj, Atul Anjan Tripathi said.

Two brothers Pawan Saini (42) and Sahil Saini (45) died on the spot, he said.

Two others Vijay Shukla (28) and RN Singh (25) were injured in the incident. They were rushed to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, Tripathi said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

