Jashpur, Jul 28 (PTI) Two brothers were killed when they were struck by lightning in a village in Chhattisgarhs Jashpur district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place around 11 am when the victims, identified as Janku Sai (29) and his brother Janak Sai (25), were sowing paddy saplings in their field in Dumariya village under the Farsabahar police station area, a local police official said.

While they were working in the field, heavy rainfall started following which they took shelter under a nearby tree where lightning struck, killing the duo on the spot, he said.

A case has been registered and compensation will be provided to the family of the deceased as per government norms, the official added.

