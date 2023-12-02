Latehar (Jharkhand), Dec 2 (PTI) Two child labourers were killed after being knocked down by a goods train in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Saturday, a police official said.

The accident occurred near Kanchanpur village in Barwadih area, around 180 km from the state capital Ranchi, when the two children were crossing the railway tracks, he said.

Also Read | Assembly Election 2023 Results: BJP, Congress Face Crucial Electoral Test Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls; Counting of Votes for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana on December 3.

The labourers, aged 14 and 15 years, were going to Kanchanpur to load sand on tractors when the accident occurred, Barwadih Police Station sub-inspector DS Sardar said.

They worked in a brick kiln factory in Barwadih.

Also Read | Thane: Doctors Remove 2.5 Kg Cyst From 24-Year-Old Woman’s Ovaries After Three-Hour Surgery at Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)