New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Two staff members of the Delhi Chief Minister's office have been detained by Delhi police after Rs 5 lakh in cash was recovered from them on Tuesday evening, just ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections set to begin on Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to Delhi Police officials, they received a tip-off about the individuals carrying cash, and subsequently, a Flying Squad Team (FST) reached the spot and caught the duo. They were later handed over to the police.

Ravi Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South East, told ANI, "We received a call about people being caught with Rs 5 lakh. Our team reached the spot, and the FST handed over two men, namely Gaurav and Ajit. Both are attached to the Delhi CM's office, as per preliminary information."

"The Rs 5 lakh has been seized, and further investigation is underway," the DCP added.

Police were probing the source of the money.

According to the DCP, "One of the men is working as an assistant to the CM's PA, while the other is a driver."

The DEO/DM South-East also confirmed the incident in a post on X, stating, "FST team found two individuals, Mr. Gaurav and Mr. Ajit Singh, in a car with Rs. 5 lakhs. Mr. Gaurav stated that the money was recived from Mr. Pankaj, PA to Ms. Atishi, for booth management in Giri Nagar, KalkaJi(AC). Cash has been seized and police is further investigating it."

Meanwhile, Delhi police have intensified preparations to ensure smooth polling, with heightened security measures in place.

"All the parties have reached their polling booths. They are setting themselves so that the polling process concludes efficiently tomorrow... Delhi has police have ensured that free and fair elections take place. We have taken action against anyone who has violated the law..." Special CP DC Srivastava told ANI.

In the lead-up to the elections, security forces carried out a flag march in Shahpur Jat village, Hauz Khas area.

DCP South, Ankit Chauhan said, "As there are less than 12 hours left in the polling for the Delhi Assembly election, we have intensified patrolling in the densely populated areas. We are conducting flag marches. We will not allow any nefarious element to disrupt polling. Border checking has been intensified to avoid illegal smuggling and illicit liquor and ban entry on muscle power. We are using Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), We are using local police and home guards."

"We have created social media cells. We monitor posts and respond immediately. We have seized cash of more than 1 crore from the South district, and we have seized a huge amount of illicit liquor. We have detected 2 commercial quantities of narcotics," he added.

Joint CP Law and Order (L&O), Noida Shiv Hari Meena said, "Tomorrow Delhi Assembly polls are to be held...there are 11 points of neighbouring border district where checking is being conducted. All the senior officers are also present. This is a joint check with the Delhi Police."

The vote counting will take place on February 8. (ANI)

