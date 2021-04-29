New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Two coronavirus positive inmates, including a 41-year-old woman, of the Tihar jail died at a hospital in east Delhi on Thursday, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Kamaljeet (75) and Kehkashan, they said.

"Murder convict Kamaljeet of central jail number 3, Tihar, tested positive for COVID-19 on April 16. He was admitted to the GTB Hospital on April 21 and died on Thursday.

"Kehkashan of central jail number 6, Tihar, was detected COVID-19 positive on April 17 and was admitted to the GTB Hospital on April 22. She also died on Thursday. She was lodged in the jail in cheating cases," a senior jail official said.

Six inmates have died due to the coronavirus in Delhi since the pandemic began last year. Four have died this year so far. Two COVID-19 positive inmates of Mandoli Jail died on June 15 and July 4 last year.

According to data shared by the prisons department, 303 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus since March 2021. Of them, 33 recovered, four died while there are 266 active cases.

A total of 125 prison staff members have tested positive for the virus since March this year. Eight have recovered and 117 are still under treatment, it said.

The first coronavirus infection among inmates was reported in Rohini Jail on May 13, 2020.

