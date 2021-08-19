New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Two criminals of a notorious gang were arrested after an encounter with police in the Dwarka area of the national capital, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

Acting on the specific input, the police nabbed the duo who arrived in the area to kill a rival gang member identified as Kaushal.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Free Bus Rides to Women on ‘Raksha Bandhan 2021’.

The two Rathi gang members have been identified as Karan and Zeenat.

According to police, the leader of the Rathi gang, who is lodged in Bhondsi jail, had asked his men to kill a shooter of the Kaushal gang who was supposed to arrive in Dwarka area.

Also Read | JIPMER Admit Card 2021 For Senior Resident Exam Released, Candidates Can Download Hall Ticket at jipmer.edu.in.

When a police team arrived in Dwarka, the two Rathi gang members opened fire after which police retaliated and arrested the duo.

The case has been registered against the two criminals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)