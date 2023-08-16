New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Two-day session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly began on Wednesday.

Members paid tributes to five army personnel who were killed after terrorists ambushed their truck in Poonch district in April this year. They also paid tributes to security personnel killed in a Maoist attack in Dantewada in Chhattisgarh in April and to the victims of violence in Manipur and Haryana.

The House also recalled the contribution of Bindeshwar Pathak, founder of Sulabh International, who earlier died yesterday.

BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri told the media earlier that a request has been made to the Assembly speaker to extend the two-day session to 10 days.

“I urged the Speaker that he should convene a 10-day Session. Our MLAs have given 12 notices and we want a discussion. The Chief Minister build a 'sheesh mahal' by violating all rules. There are scams including on the liquor policy. Why is Arvind Kejriwal running away from a discussion on all these issues? He will have to answer," Bidhuri told ANI.

Hitting back, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that BJP MLAs should go to Parliament to see how the opposition is treated, adding that democracy prevails in Delhi Assembly.

Delhi assembly is expected to discuss the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023 after the relevant bill was passed by the Parliament. The Act has replaced an ordinance promulgated by the Centre over control of services in Delhi. (ANI)

