Raigad, December 30: In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Raigad, two people died and 55 were injured after a bus overturned in the Tamhani Ghat area of Raigad at around 7.30 am today, said Police. Maharashtra Road Accident: Two Dead, 55 Injured After Travel Bus Overturns in Raigad

Maharashtra | Two people died and 55 got injured after a travel bus overturned in the Tamhani Ghat area of Raigad under the Mangaon police station area at around 7.30 am today. The injured were taken to the nearest hospital for treatment: SP Raigad, Somnath Gharge pic.twitter.com/zyXvMS4vAf — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

The injured have been taken to the nearest hospital, said Raigad SP, Somnath Gharge. Further details are awaited.

