Raigad, December 30: In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Raigad, two people died and 55 were injured after a bus overturned in the Tamhani Ghat area of Raigad at around 7.30 am today, said Police.

The injured have been taken to the nearest hospital, said Raigad SP, Somnath Gharge. Further details are awaited.

