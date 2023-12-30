A tragic accident occurred today at around 7:30 am in the Tamhani Ghat area of Raigad, under the jurisdiction of the Mangaon police station. A travel bus overturned, resulting in the unfortunate death of two individuals and injuries 55 others. The injured parties have been transported to the nearest hospital for medical attention, as confirmed by SP Raigad, Somnath Gharge. Pune Road Accident: Multiple Cars Collide Due to Chain Reaction Mishap Bringing Traffic To Halt Inside Katraj Tunnel on Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway (See Pic and Videos).

Maharashtra Road Accident

