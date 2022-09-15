Pune, Sep 15 (PTI) Two persons were killed after the wall of a two-storied house collapsed in Moshi in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad area on Thursday evening, a police official said.

The wall collapsed on an adjacent tin-shed chawl house, killing two persons inside it instantly, the Bhosari MIDC police station official said.

"The owner of the house had recently added a floor and plastering work was going on. During this work, a wall near the staircase collapsed on the tin-shed chawl structure attached to the house. Two men, in their early 20s, were inside the tin-shed house and died after debris fell on them," he said.

