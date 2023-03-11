Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 11 (ANI): Two empty coaches of a stable rake of a train caught fire in Guwahati's Chandmari area, informed officials on Saturday.

Fire tenders are present on the spot and are engaged in an operation to control the situation.

Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), North East Frontier Railway, Sabyasachi De, told ANI, "Fire tenders have rushed to the spot and are engaged in an operation to control the situation. The actual cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained."

The reason for the fire is being investigated.

Locals said that they first saw smog from the fire and immediately informed police and firefighters.

More details awaited. (ANI)

